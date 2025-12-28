Subscribe
Why America Is Drowning In Fraud?
America has levels of government program fraud rivaling sub-Saharan countries - why?
Feb 18
•
Omega4America
How The Government Lies To You - Utah, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama - and 46 Other States
How do you know the government is lying - it's Secretary of State is speaking.
Feb 10
•
Omega4America
Why Politicos Fear Voter Rolls Matched To Tax Rolls
If you think voter rolls suck, wait until you see Medicaid
Feb 2
•
Omega4America
January 2026
Data Center Madness May Determine The Next President
Data centers are the cutting issue in every swing state and Texas - we are in the middle of it
Jan 12
•
Omega4America
The Art Of The Scam - When Everyone's Doing It
When people realize they are suckers for being honest, things start to fall apart
Jan 7
•
Omega4America
Turning Point USA - The Republicans' Somali Scandal
You're afraid to say it, but TPUSA is so corrupt it's becoming the Republicans' Somali Scandal
Jan 2
•
Omega4America
December 2025
The United States of Fraud And Corruption
Government program fraud is so massive, it can only be explained as a permanent, institutional phenomenon
Dec 28, 2025
•
Omega4America
The Black Hole For Government and Voter Fraud
Voter roll fraud from mail-in ballots, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP - discovered daily - and disappears
Dec 17, 2025
•
Omega4America
October 2025
Wanna Steal An Election? Here's How!
Stealing elections is a thing in swing states, let's not let Lefties have all the fun
Oct 29, 2025
•
Omega4America
Why Are You Mailing Ballots To Walmarts?
Every state sends thousands of ballots to places nobody can possibly live - impacting elections
Oct 20, 2025
•
Omega4America
A Simple Solution To Voting Machines
Easy solutions - with Republicans - are almost impossible
Oct 8, 2025
•
Omega4America
September 2025
Paper Ballots, Voter ID and Unicorns
The endless grift to fix all the things that don't impact elections
Sep 29, 2025
•
Omega4America
