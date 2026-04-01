This week the Pres signed an exec order to establish a national voter list.

Look, we already built that database - at least for 26 states - which is 26 more than the Feds have - so we know a little bit about what is involved.

We could add the other 24 states in a month or two.

We will skip the constitutional stuff about how Marc Elias ties up this executive order in court forever, then the Supreme Court rules against it because there is a Constitutional prohibition against the Feds screwing around in state election voting processes.

You can read that on The Federalist - it’s the kind of “within the guardrails” stuff they cover about election anomalies.

Let’s look at how technically hard it is to build a national voter list.