A.I. Does Not Need Data Centers - Oracle Does
Here is a link to our webinar on this critical subject
Two weeks ago our team did a 2 hour webinar on the false narrative that data centers - ripping up farmland - destroying entire communities are needed for A.I.
They are not.
Our team is the only organization in America showing up with live proof - true data center sized applications - run head-to-head with the same application on an Apple mini - which you can hold in your hand.
Here is the webinar in its complete form:
https://rumble.com/v76xww6-fractal-and-hvdc-america-video-presentation-webinar.html
Visit our site: TheSustainableComputingInitiative.com