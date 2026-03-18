Two weeks ago our team did a 2 hour webinar on the false narrative that data centers - ripping up farmland - destroying entire communities are needed for A.I.

They are not.

Our team is the only organization in America showing up with live proof - true data center sized applications - run head-to-head with the same application on an Apple mini - which you can hold in your hand.

Here is the webinar in its complete form:

https://rumble.com/v76xww6-fractal-and-hvdc-america-video-presentation-webinar.html

Visit our site: TheSustainableComputingInitiative.com