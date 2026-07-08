America is waist deep in mail-in ballot fraud.

The federal judiciary prohibits the Administration from performing the simplest tests insuring honest mail-in ballot procedures.

Amazon, UPS, every major shipper, when they send a package, you can track its every step - from your phone - but not so with a ballot.

Why is a mail-in ballot the only entity traversing the U.S. Mail not tracked and which the United States Federal Court system will not allow to be tracked?

CNN story quote below: