In this interview, below, you will hear the first hand account - from one of the people who used the No Fly List for Mail-In Ballots -

Dan discusses:

How mail-in ballots are gathered by NGOs and used to swing elections.

How the Wisconsin team used the No Fly List for Ballots to force some level of compliance in the voter registrars.

Why the No Fly List for Mail-In Ballots can open the door to U.S. Postal mail fraud charges for those sending them out.

The size and scope of the mail-in ballot fraud in states like Wisconsin.

How the use of ballots sent to ineligible addresses disenfranchises the rights of everyone by diluting their vote.

Omega4America is the only organization comparing voter rolls with property tax and change of address rolls - delivering a 360 degree view of every address - does it have bedrooms - is it an empty lot, is it a Walmart or Target?

The Omega4America team is fighting the grifter voter integrity orgs who refuse to apply modern technology to the voter roll problem - they raise money for fat salaries, while the fraud continues.

Interview with Dan Eastman:

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1207940377

Omega4America is the only organization comparing official government voter rolls with official property tax rolls - finding thousands of “voters” receiving mail-in ballots - who “live” in abandoned buildings and Walmarts.

Omega4America opposes all “election integrity” grifters removing voters from the voter rolls en masse – because they are disenfranchising many in the process

The solution to the mail-in ballot fraud is to focus on the address – stop mail-in ballots from getting to the ballot inventory via being mailed to an address which is ineligible to receive a ballot.

Nobody loses their right to vote – they simply lose the right to get a mail-in ballot – but they can vote at the polls – if they exist.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

This is the Mail-In Ballot No Fly List.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.

Please share this post with your friends - since we are banned in many publications.

Follow us on: Omega4America.com

Our Data Center Opposition Website: DataCenterMadness.com