Attorney Dan Eastman - The No Fly List for Mail-In Ballots - Saving Elections
Attorney Eastman explains how the system works - and how it saved one U.S. Senate seat
In this interview, below, you will hear the first hand account - from one of the people who used the No Fly List for Mail-In Ballots -
Dan discusses:
How mail-in ballots are gathered by NGOs and used to swing elections.
How the Wisconsin team used the No Fly List for Ballots to force some level of compliance in the voter registrars.
Why the No Fly List for Mail-In Ballots can open the door to U.S. Postal mail fraud charges for those sending them out.
The size and scope of the mail-in ballot fraud in states like Wisconsin.
How the use of ballots sent to ineligible addresses disenfranchises the rights of everyone by diluting their vote.
Omega4America is the only organization comparing voter rolls with property tax and change of address rolls - delivering a 360 degree view of every address - does it have bedrooms - is it an empty lot, is it a Walmart or Target?
The Omega4America team is fighting the grifter voter integrity orgs who refuse to apply modern technology to the voter roll problem - they raise money for fat salaries, while the fraud continues.
Interview with Dan Eastman:
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1207940377
Omega4America is the only organization comparing official government voter rolls with official property tax rolls - finding thousands of “voters” receiving mail-in ballots - who “live” in abandoned buildings and Walmarts.
Omega4America opposes all “election integrity” grifters removing voters from the voter rolls en masse – because they are disenfranchising many in the process
The solution to the mail-in ballot fraud is to focus on the address – stop mail-in ballots from getting to the ballot inventory via being mailed to an address which is ineligible to receive a ballot.
Nobody loses their right to vote – they simply lose the right to get a mail-in ballot – but they can vote at the polls – if they exist.
The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.
The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.
This is the Mail-In Ballot No Fly List.
The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.
All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.
Please share this post with your friends - since we are banned in many publications.
Follow us on: Omega4America.com
Our Data Center Opposition Website: DataCenterMadness.com
States (NM and CA that I personally know do this) that allow fraudsters to bring ballots to the homeless. They pay them in cigarettes or cash to let them fill it out and get a signature. There's proof on camera.
I agree these voter integrity groups are just getting money to constituents and it is pointless. They are annoying and part of the uniparty bs.
NM has a lock for every office being democrat. Even though the state as a whole is very conservative. But people who question election integrity are destroyed, so most stay quiet.
Jay -- Have you and your team run the undeliverable ballot analysis for the 2020 election in Michigan? I just saw this item -- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/we-finally-have-evidence-after-examining-155000-absentee/ -- and thought they were missing a lot of what you had already uncovered (and in bigger numbers).