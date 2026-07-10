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Jane Kuehn's avatar
Jane Kuehn
3d

States (NM and CA that I personally know do this) that allow fraudsters to bring ballots to the homeless. They pay them in cigarettes or cash to let them fill it out and get a signature. There's proof on camera.

I agree these voter integrity groups are just getting money to constituents and it is pointless. They are annoying and part of the uniparty bs.

NM has a lock for every office being democrat. Even though the state as a whole is very conservative. But people who question election integrity are destroyed, so most stay quiet.

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1 reply by Omega4America
Condor's avatar
Condor
2d

Jay -- Have you and your team run the undeliverable ballot analysis for the 2020 election in Michigan? I just saw this item -- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/we-finally-have-evidence-after-examining-155000-absentee/ -- and thought they were missing a lot of what you had already uncovered (and in bigger numbers).

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