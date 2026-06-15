California Election Stolen - Now, The Coverup!
You didn't see what you saw in California. It didn't happen. Here's how they cover it all up - both parties - to make you think you are crazy.
What election steal in California?
Everything was on the level - there was no election fraud - why are you trusting your lying eyes?
Since you are watching the California steal in real time - without 50 other elections distracting you - you CANNOT UNSEE WHAT WAS DONE.
This California Petri dish of election theft - using mail-in ballots, collected by the Postal Service and NGO runners - is now in the bag - so it’s cover up time.
Here comes the cover up.
Who needs to be in on the coverup?
First, the voter integrity orgs in California who ignored for years - the overwhelming evidence Lefties use mail-in ballots to ineligible addresses - to gather ballots for NGOs to deliver to churches to fill out for their candidate.