What election steal in California?

Everything was on the level - there was no election fraud - why are you trusting your lying eyes?

Since you are watching the California steal in real time - without 50 other elections distracting you - you CANNOT UNSEE WHAT WAS DONE.

This California Petri dish of election theft - using mail-in ballots, collected by the Postal Service and NGO runners - is now in the bag - so it’s cover up time.

Here comes the cover up.

Who needs to be in on the coverup?

First, the voter integrity orgs in California who ignored for years - the overwhelming evidence Lefties use mail-in ballots to ineligible addresses - to gather ballots for NGOs to deliver to churches to fill out for their candidate.