As you watch the California news, today - you are witnessing the way modern elections are stolen - by the pros.

Omega told you how elections are stolen - for 4 years - it’s the ADDRESS, not the Voter!

It is NOT lack of voter ID

It is NOT illegal aliens showing up at the polls.

It is NOT goofy machines screwing with the vote.

ELECTIONS ARE STOLEN WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS TO - ELIGIBLE - VOTERS - AT INELIGIBLE ADDRESSES - COLLECTED BY NGOS AND VOTED AFTER THE ELECTION FOR THEIR CANDIDATE.

WAKE UP!

IT is the ADDRESS, NOT the VOTER!

THIS IS HOW IT IS BEING DONE - and not just in California.

Here is a video on how the professionals steal elections and it ain’t voter ID:

https://omega4america.com/types-of-voter-roll-anomalies/

Should Americans have voter IDs in order to vote?

Of course.

Will voter IDs seriously impact election fraud?

No - and California is the proof this week!

Here’s why, and we are the only ones who not only tell you this, we have the data in dozens of states to prove it.

Samantha is 36. She has a voter ID.

She votes from 398 Hilton Avenue - she votes absentee, and she voted from this location for 28 years.

That address is a college frat house.

No chick lives at a frat house for 28 years.

Nobody lives at a college for 28 years - her mail-in ballot kept going there - collected by an NGO and voted.

What the hell good was voter ID for this clearly stolen vote?

Willie is 89. He lives at 290 Water Street. He votes absentee - which means mail-in ballot. He has a voter ID with his happy, smiling face on it.

The Omega team brings in the property tax records showing Willie’s address is an empty strip mall, with a shuttered JC Penny, where Willie is supposed to live. No bedrooms there.

What the hell good was voter ID for Willie - he’s legit but some NGO voted for him!

There’s Cameron. She has a voter ID and lives at 1800 Tremont Avenue, Building 17. She votes absentee every year - has for 20 years.

Her votes are always mail-in ballots.

Cameron did not put her apartment number on her voter registration - so the mail-in ballot never gets to her.

Cameron’s mail-in ballot is left in a pile in the mail room for this 800 unit apartment complex because it is undeliverable without an apartment number.

A runner - a junkie paid by an NGO - picks up the mail-in ballots from this Madison Wisconsin location as they arrive - always in the same 3-4 day timeframe - and is paid $40 per ballot.

Those ballots are brought to a local Lutheran church, filled out by NGO volunteers and voted.

What the hell good was voter ID?

An NGO grabbed a loose ballot and voted it.

Then we have our friend Phineas.

Phineas lives at 10980 Wycliffe Avenue and Phineas has a voter ID.

It has his photo and his birthdate.

Phineas lives at a homeless shelter and has voted - you guessed it - mail-in ballot - for 12 years. Phineas is long gone - he split years ago for warmer climates, but his ballot arrives for every election at the shelter and is voted.

Need we go on?

In California - and add Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and a dozen other states where we currently run the voter rolls on our systems - the number of ineligible addresses - set to receive a mail-in ballot - is 15% to 20% of the current voter roll.

15% to 20% - do you really think elections are on the level?

BUT IT IS NOT THE SAME 15% EVERY DAY - IT CHANGES DAILY AS THE VOTER ROLLS CHANGE AND AS PEOPLE MOVE AROUND!

This is how you steal elections - what do we have to do to wake you up?

Maybe California will do it.

The solution to election fraud - the one that stops the 90% of it - is either limit mail-in ballots to emergency situations OR cross check every outgoing mail-in ballot request, against multiple other databases, so they are not going to ineligible - but real - locations, collected by NGOs and voted.

Sure everyone should have a voter ID - our argument - backed by the world’s largest database of American voter histories - 2.7 billion records - is voter ID does not come close to solving the problem of stolen elections.

Demanding voter IDs creates the false promise of impacting - in a big way - the mail-in ballot fraud issue - but mail-in ballot fraud is an ADDRESS issue, not a voter ID issue.

Read that again - the single largest fraud factor in U.S. elections is NOT voters - it is ADDRESSES - and we have the data in 26 states to prove it.

Elon Musk can land rockets at an angle and we love his work, but Elon does not know squat about how to stop voter fraud - we do because our team in Wisconsin alone - in 2024 stopped over 69,000 Phineases and Camerons from getting a mail-in ballot because they “lived” at ineligible addresses.

They could show up and vote in person - they just couldn’t get a mail-in ballot.

Of course none of these people show up AT THE POLLS. They may be long gone - but their mail-in ballots accumulate every year for an NGO to vote.

Stop mail-in ballots to ineligible locations and you stop 90% of the fraud.

BUT - IT MUST BE CLOSE TO REAL TIME - BECAUSE THE INELIGIBLE MAIL-IN BALLOT LIST CHANGES EVERY WEEK.

There is no state in America which can reconcile its voter rolls with its property tax rolls, the NCOA address rolls - in close to real time - to stop mail-in ballots - to ineligible addresses - flooding the system.

Why do we - the Omega guys - have insight about voters nobody else has?

We run quantum-speed technology - which no Secretary of State has - and we can cross search voter rolls with property tax rolls, building permit databases, change of address locations - and we can determine down to the person - who is getting a ballot at an ineligible location in real time.

We can do it without a data center for 10 cents a voter - per year!

Read that again - we cross check property tax rolls with voter rolls and we show the mail-in ballot is going to a Walmart!

So don’t send it!

NGOs collect these ballots - from mail room floors or from the U.S. Postal Service (yes, we have evidence!) and those ballots are voted for their guy or chick.

This is how the pros are stealing California while you sit by and send money to grifter orgs who clean voter rolls - think Judicial Watch - of voters who haven’t voted in 20 years!

It isn’t cleaning the voter roll - the mail-in ballot fraud is REAL TIME.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch gets a gazillion people off the California voter roll with a lawsuit (almost all haven’t voted in years) while NGOs - and of course Omega - track where the mail-in ballots will go - but nobody is there to receive them.

An address can be legit today for a mail-in ballot, but tomorrow it isn’t - because the person filled out a change of address form.

The problem is a REAL TIME problem being addressed with 1980s batch level technology - that’s why the bad guys win in the end.

Don’t believe me?

Watch our videos for Texas, Mississippi, Kansas - some of the REDDEST of the RED states and their voter rolls have more people lined up to get a mail-in ballot than are needed to win any statewide election.

No state in America synchs its voter rolls weekly if at all with the official database of U.S.P.S. zip codes or the database of electric utilities.

In Colorado - which is 100% mail-in - Omega found 235,000 voters, in less than 60 seconds - whose address and zip code did not match. That’s 235,000 loose ballots in the system every election - and we did not even look for ballots going to a Walmart.

We, of course - do that for 26 states - to demonstrate how out of whack current Secretary of State tech is.

These states spend millions a year on having clean voter rolls - and their rolls are a joke.

It’s in the videos - go to Omega4America.com and watch the videos - Texas, Kansas, Georgia, Wisconsin.

That is how you stop election fraud today - it’s the ineligible addresses.

Any address can be legal - there is such a place. It can even get mail.

The person is a legal voter with a legit voter ID who registers at that location.

A ballot - which is a real ballot, no scam here, goes to that location.

But the location has no bedrooms - because it is a gas station, a strip mall, an empty field, or a place where Baxter lives. You find that by cross searching the property tax rolls.

Who’s Baxter?

Baxter and his wife vote from 298 Carlyle Street every year.

They each have a voter ID, they vote in person and they moved out of state. They filled out a U.S.P.S. change of address form. They left 3 months ago.

However, someone fills out the request to have 2 ballots sent to that location.

Mail-in ballots are sent but the Postal Service - checking the change of address database, knows those ballots are not to be forwarded - they are kept at the central processing location.

We have testimony - which is evidence - from Postal employees that these undeliverable ballots - to real people who live in real locations and have real voter IDs, are given to NGOs who later vote them for a Leftist candidate.

Is this a problem?

Wow, you asked the right question.

One of our web sites published the list of locations, which were ineligible to receive a mail-in ballot, but could get one - 1.2 million in Pennsylvania, and 50,000 in Arizona, another 50,000 in Nevada, another 150,000 in Michigan - theirs was closer to 250,000, and of course 150,000 in Wisconsin - 150,000 in Texas.

We have the data for those states and the following is now provable:

There were more ballots, received and counted, from ineligible locations, than needed to overcome the margin of victory in 4 STOLEN 2024 senate races.

You will notice nobody challenges our numbers - because we publish them in videos.

We can prove, in those 4 stolen senate races - down to the individual ballot - that it came from a location where it is impossible for that voter to be.

Four senate seats. Think someone would be interested?

Think the Department of Justice just might want to run these numbers?

How about the national voter integrity orgs?

You would be wrong.

The national voter integrity orgs won’t address it because they let it happen.

They have 1980s technology that cannot find this sort of stuff - and if their donors realize they are useless, their quarter of a million dollar salaries are toast.

The Secretaries of State won’t admit it - even when we sat in a room with them - showed them videos of their state - their corrupt mail-in ballot scamming - they ducked and ran.

The Muskies won’t touch it because their narrative is they are the smartest guys in the room - and have a secret sauce to be able to find stuff in government databases that is fraud and abuse.

Of course they can - they are the only ones allowed to look.

We outed the NGO’s - funded by the government - to import illegal aliens before Musk ever met Trump - again - watch our NGO videos on the Omega site.

Here’s one to get you started - this is what modern tech can do: https://omega4america.com/sixteen-thirty-fund-2025-video/

The Trumpsters and RNC sold the totally bullshit narrative they had the best election fraud apparatus in history in 2024.

They had 200,000 volunteers sitting around watching these mail-in ballots steal 4 senate seats and as many as 20 House seats - and they could not determine if even a single ballot came from an ineligible location.

So 200,000 people - who were trained by a national voter integrity org - paid millions of dollars of YOUR donor money - watched on election night as not one illegitimate mail-in ballot was identified.

Four U.S. senate seats were lost to the Repubs - while 200,000 voter integrity monitors sat on their butts.

See the grift?

All over Twitter you read about how America needs national voter ID.

Great.

Chase voter IDs - as the mail-in ballots from California overwhelm the conservative candidates.

You are watching California get stolen.

The pros are doing it with mail-in ballots, from ineligible locations, collected by NGOs and voted AFTER the election.

Most to almost all of those ballots come from real people with proper ID - it is the ADDRESS that is the problem - the way to steal the election.

Want to stop it?

Want to “OUT” it?

Take the current California voter roll - enter the property tax roll for every county - synch up with the NCOA change of address rolls - all public info - and COMPARE.

You will find tens of thousands of mail-in ballots from locations where they could NOT POSSIBLY have been received by the voter.

How long would this take? About a week.

How much would this cost? About 10 cents per California voter.

Watch - as California is stolen again - the Trumpsters, the RNC, the voter integrity orgs, Judicial Watch - will bullshit you again that if only everyone had voter ID.

Our team can prove most to almost all those mail-in ballots were for people with IDs.

The steal is with the ADDRESS, not the voter.

The bad guys get it - that’s why they keep winning.

Omega4America is a website demonstrating how voter fraud happens in modern elections.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.