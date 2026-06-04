Omega4America’s Substack

Omega4America’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petey's avatar
Petey
10h

The reason it never changes is the repubs are as dirty as the dems. It’s a big fkn game played on us the citizens we think our party fighting for us but what they are really doing is lining their pockets

Reply
Share
1 reply by Omega4America
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
6h

After my mom passed away and my dad was dying, he made me promise to make sure that they were both removed from the voting rolls. He did not want to be voting from the grave. This was 27 years ago.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Omega4America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture