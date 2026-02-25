Can America Attain A.I. Dominance Without Committing Environmental Suicide?
Experts in energy, law and computing will discuss alternatives to massive data centers
On March 5, 2:00 PM Central Time - the Omega and Fractal team, with national leaders in energy management, advanced computing and litigation will discuss why America does NOT need new data centers to lead in A.I.
This webinar will be over subscribed so if you are interested in this vital topic, register immediately - or miss out entirely.
This is the first of a monthly webinar series about the use of advanced computing to solve problems that appear intractable today.
REGISTER HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9KJTw_lnTByevHfF4Eabww#/registration
That means now there will be double the number of power plants, double the electric lines, and double the environmental disaster. Fortunately we have alternatives that eliminate the need for more data centers for A.I.
So when Trump supposedly said in address last night that he was requiring tech to supply their own energy for their data centers, is that all just fake news?