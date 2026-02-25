On March 5, 2:00 PM Central Time - the Omega and Fractal team, with national leaders in energy management, advanced computing and litigation will discuss why America does NOT need new data centers to lead in A.I.

This webinar will be over subscribed so if you are interested in this vital topic, register immediately - or miss out entirely.

This is the first of a monthly webinar series about the use of advanced computing to solve problems that appear intractable today.

REGISTER HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9KJTw_lnTByevHfF4Eabww#/registration

REGISTER HERE:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9KJTw_lnTByevHfF4Eabww#/registration

Follow us at TheSustainableComputingInitiative.com and subscribe to our newsletter FractalComputing.Substack.com.