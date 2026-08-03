It is reported Elon will write about $100 mil in checks to help the Repubs “get-out-the-vote” in 2026.

The GOP grift machine, an eternal force in conservative politics is firing up to do what it always does - take the dough, line its pockets and deliver nothing.

Just like 2020, 2022 and spectacularly in 2024.

This happened in 2024 - and across 7 swing states the GOP paid its insiders - think Turning Point USA, the woman-led national voter integ org, the Heritage Foundation - and scores of others who did nothing effective.

In 2024, the Turning Point guys were reportedly given $50 mil to get out the vote.

Our teams told us they were not even showing up in key swing states and when they did, their work was minimal.

This is what the conservative press will not tell you about those guys:

https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/1pbdq6v/explosive_more_fraud_at_turning_point_usa_2007/?solution=ece66ce278c82fbbece66ce278c82fbb&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec25c0d434a68ae8b8ad169ee9c11fa346&jsc_orig_r=

The grift machine - like TPUSA - did keep the dough and since Musk has zero feedback loop, because he only talks to the people around the RNC and the Trumpsters - he, a tech guy, thinks he is moving the needle.

Nope.

And this year, nope again.

Four U.S. Senate seats were provably lost in 2024 - to the GOP; right now Trump and his team might like those 4 votes.

Unfortunately, the GOP Grift Machine - like the Ukrainian military bureaucracy - sucks up the money before it ever hits the pockets of people who make stuff happen.

Since we are data guys who did a lot of work on voter rolls - which are used during political campaigns - we had a ringside seat to see GOP grift in action.

We are totally non-partisan.