The Federal government is being twisted into contortions trying to get a national voter list. They are demanding lists from the states, the states are fighting back - everything goes to court and you know it will never happen.

So let’s do it privately.

Our organization and partners can deliver a national voter list of 26 states today - and it would take another few weeks to add the other 24.

There would be a couple of hitches because Utah and Alaska hide much of their voter roll, Virginia says the voter roll needs to be in Virginia, which we can accommodate and Arizona has sort of the same rule.

We are not political but we certainly understand the value of cutting the cards with the Secretary of State - or voter commission who run the voter rolls.

The voter rolls of every state are crap.

They have voters residing at gas stations, car lots, abandoned buildings by the thousands - and they are sent mail-in ballots - and someone - other than them - can vote those ballots.

We have video after video on the Omega4America site demonstrating conclusively voters are registered at preposterous addresses - or voter rolls are not synchronized with change of address rolls.

The Beltway Grifters like Judicial Watch bullshit the public by spending millions of dollars removing voters who never vote - from voter rolls.