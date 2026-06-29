How To Use Mail Fraud Statutes To Stop Mail-In Ballot Fraud

New Jersey, California, Virginia elections changed course when mail-in ballots arrived.

Wisconsin found over 200,000 more mail-in ballots that arrived than were mailed out.

Again, the S.A.V.E. Act stuck in Congress - it won’t be passed.

Every state mails ballots to students - in dorms - who graduated over a decade ago.

Every state mails ballots to “voters” living in buildings with no bedrooms.

The Federal Court stops the Administration from comparing voters on the voter roll with the Social Security data.

Massive blowback from over 2 dozen states about disenfranchising voters - who likely do not exist.

Election integrity fraudsters telling you to give them money to clean voter rolls of people who do not vote.

Here is an interview with Omega4America and Attorney Dan Eastman in Wisconsin - who used a very different method - saving a U.S. Senate seat in the process - on how to stop mail-in ballots - today - and the courts cannot stop you.

Because nobody is being disenfranchised.

Because you are focusing on the address, not the voter - and addresses do not have rights - even if they harbor voters who do not exist.

This is how you solve the problem - and you will never hear this from the corrupt voter integrity organizations stealing your money to clean voter rolls of voters who never vote.

This is a call for every state to synch its voter rolls with its property tax rolls, its change of address rolls and the Postal Address data - weekly - to stop mail-in ballots from going to people who cannot receive them.

This is how the Administration can stop the mail-in ballot fraud phenom without a wimpy, gutless Congress and there is no way a court can stop the government from mailing ballots - official government documents - to ineligible addresses.

Addresses do not have any rights - and the court cannot force any government to do an illegal act - send a mail-in ballot to a known ineligible address.

This is how to use the mail fraud statutes in a way that works.

From Omega4America.com

Omega4America is the only organization comparing official government voter rolls with official property tax rolls - finding thousands of “voters” receiving mail-in ballots - who “live” in abandoned buildings and Walmarts.

We have been banned from The American Thinker for exposing some of their donors.

We are banned from Twitter/X because we show there is no need for data centers - and we serve as expert witnesses on why data centers will end up like abandoned JC Penney malls.

We are banned from any show associated with Mike Lindell because we show him and his work to be a fraud.

Omega4America is a website demonstrating how voter fraud happens in modern elections.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.

Please share this post with your friends - since we are banned in many publications.