America has been subjected to a national clown show for 4 years from fake voter integrity “experts” who never won a fraud case, never built a fraud system, and never stopped an illegal ballot going forth.

Our Omega team has done all of that - and much more.

The question many people are asking is how is A.I. going to impact my job, my education, or in many cases, my sinecure.

This is the first of a series of essays and webinars on how A.I. disrupts both elections and their underlying voter rolls - from a team who has been doing A.I. for over 40 years.

Our team doesn’t sell pillows, we don’t drive an RV around the country telling people to count ballots by hand, and we don’t have troubled middle aged women on our staff raising donor money to fund their lifestyle.

Those are the crazies - nobody believes them because they are grifters with no substantive education or accomplishment.

We build sophisticated software.

We run the largest historical database of U.S, elections ever created - now over 2.7 billion records, we run the entire FEC election dataset - in real time - and we track 2.4 million NGOs - every dollar in, every dollar out.

In short, we run the largest electoral database - from voters, to donors to NGOs ever created - larger than the Federal Government - larger than that of ALL U.S. states combined.

Let’s talk A.I.

Our team is hosting a national seminar on A.I. with national experts - the third week in April - and everyone on this Substack will receive an invite in about a week.

So let’s save the questions like “is A.I. intelligent?” “are LLMs better than small models?” and “can A.I. help me win in Vegas?” for that event.