Brenda Allen
Feb 10

In July 2025 at a Republican county dinner meeting where the (Republican) Secretary of State was the featured speaker, the SoS crowed about how many ineligible voters his office had stricken from the voter roles since he took office in January 2025. It was not even close to the numbers in your findings that you had presented to prior officials in my state.

I had a printed a couple of your articles and had brought them with me, one of which had called out the Secretary of State of my state (not by name, but you wrote that it was the "previous guy"--BTW, who ran for governor in this past cycle and lost, even though he was the son of a very prominent former elected politician). You said that the previous SoS and cohorts were stunned at your massive findings but ended up ghosting you.

Well, I publicly asked him at the end of his presentation if he had heard of omega4america and mentioned the 40,000 anomalies on the state voter roles and how the last SoS had ignored these. He had not heard of you guys, he claimed, and said that he would look into it. After his presentation, he couldn't run away fast enough, but I was able to position myself in his exit path and gently shoved your articles I had printed off into his seemingly unwilling hands as I thanked him for speaking. After the meeting, a former state representative told me that this present SoS really did know about your company. I am going to try to get my state senator, a diligent and principled pastor, to try to help this SoS to see the light.

Thank you for your work and expertise, and I pray that people will utilize your generous offers to implement your technology that can ensure proven paths toward integrity in elections and in other government functions.

WayneBGood
Feb 10

With operations this massive I don't see how they could keep people from turning State's Witness in the face of a determined FBI investigation. The problem is getting the FBI to have a determined investigation.

