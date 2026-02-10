You the citizen need to know, in every state, voter rolls are from 15% to as much as 25% anomalous - voters are registered at ineligible locations.

That means 15% to 25% of all mail-in ballots can be manipulated by a third party - in elections often won by 1% - 3%.

Every state. No exceptions. Not One Secretary of State is taking action to stop this.

Our team tested 26 states - and there are several takeaways:

Every state has wildly inaccurate voter rolls Every Secretary of State or equivalent will bullshit you that they have clean voter rolls - when they provably do not - watch our videos Every voter integrity org refuses to do the advanced data work demonstrating how your state is not close to being compliant with existing HAVA regulations Elections at every level are being stolen and nobody is doing a thing about it

The recent Utah story below is absolutely stunning - it is another example of the government misleading its citizens about voter rolls by deliberately analyzing voter rolls in a fashion where the problems remain hidden.

It is equally stunning because we have the live data to prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt the Utah government is lying to you, to its citizens - and it ain’t just Utah.

What the Utah story shows is - AGAIN - evidence of governments, Ohio, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama - every swing state, New Hampshire, Florida - performing reviews, audits, scans - of voter rolls and finding nothing.

Then the Secretary of State - or voter official - publishes these misleading stories with a reporter who never asks a penetrating question. Stenographer time.

These “analyses” find nothing scary because they look where there are no scary things - these governments know where NOT to look - and this article is about WHERE TO LOOK.

This latest example is Utah, a state where we also ran the data - performed likely the only reconciliation of its voter rolls with the property tax rolls, published the video, presented the video to members of the legislature and the legislative audit group - proving Utah has some of the most corrupt election practices in America.

We are not picking on Utah.

We are using this story to show you the government-level corruption - outright lies - from state governments about voter rolls.

In every case - the government deliberately AUDITS data it knows will show no problems - while knowingly NOT performing data comparisons showing ALL the problems.

Then they publish articles like these - carried by the useless conservative press - nobody looking under the bed where there really is a monster.

Let’s start at the beginning.

Every state has voter rolls and NO state has ever reconciled its voter rolls with its property tax rolls.

No state has ever run a real-time analysis of its voter rolls - comparing them daily with other government rolls - to find the kinds of anomalies which change election outcomes.

Why would they?

Well, let’s go there.

The voter roll tells you 3109 Lamont Street has 11 registered voters.

Thus every one of them can receive a mail-in ballot - in some states - like Nevada and Colorado, they receive the ballot if they request it or not.

In other states, like Wisconsin, voters can receive a mail-in ballot if SOMEONE ELSE requests it for them - like that friendly NGO - who, in several swing states does just that.

The property tax roll is quite different - built for a different purpose - thus it is so valuable.

The property tax roll may or may not indicate who owns the property - note we said “property” we did not say HOUSE. The property tax roll says NOTHING about who lives there.

The property tax roll drives county tax revenue - which emanates from things like the number of bedrooms, the property type - maybe an empty lot or industrial or retail.

These official databases are pristine - because guys drive around in county cars and flag if you built a lean-to next to your garage so they can tax you.

So back to our example of 3109 Lamont Street.

The voter roll says 11 voters are registered there but the property tax roll says it has no bedrooms.

There are no bedrooms because the location is a Walmart, an abandoned gas station, a 300 unit business address where entrepreneurs can rent a suite, a UPS Box location.

If there are no bedrooms nobody can “LIVE” there. So it’s ineligible to receive a mail-in ballot. PERIOD.

We compared the voter rolls of 26 states with the property tax rolls and guess what we found?

In every state, from 15% to as high as 25% of the voter roll addresses were “anomalous.” That means they “HOUSED” registered voters but for one of a hundred reasons, those voters could NOT legally receive a mail-in ballot.

This is the important part: THE SECRETARY OF STATE DOES NOT KNOW THE ADDRESS IS INELIGIBLE - SO IT CAN AND OFTEN DOES RECEIVE A MAIL-IN BALLOT.

THAT IS WHY THE ENTIRE VOTER ID PUSH IS USELESS - THE PROBLEM IS NOT VOTER ID - THE PROBLEM IS ADDRESS MATCHING.

Want to see some videos on this?

Go to our site Omega4America.com - and see some of the videos - we made over 100 and post some on the Omega site.

The issue for you the citizen is your government is lying to you and we can prove it - as we certainly did in Utah.

When we were doing those 26 states, we received a call from some nice ladies in Utah - asking if we would run Utah voter rolls.

We do not do this kind of thing for a living - we were simply pointing out how advanced quantum-speed technology shows stuff in voter rolls - or Medicaid or Payroll Protection Program or NGOs - invisible to all current relational tech.

If you want to find Medicaid fraud, compare the provider database with the property tax database and in less than an hour, in any state in America, you find doctor groups billing tens of millions of dollars - from a UPS box.

Nobody does this but us - so you won’t hear much about it.

Back to Utah voter rolls.

We went to Utah and met the nicest people - everyone out there is LDS, which is a religion, and they are universally nice people - at least everyone we met.

Much of the Utah government is corrupt - we saw it in the first meetings.

Their government leaders allow the following:

Neither citizens NOT LEGISLATORS can see 66% of the voter roll. The exec branch locks it up - they can see it, nobody else can. No other state in America has such a restriction. Yes, this is corrupt, you know it, Utah knows it, and we know election rolls are hidden only for nefarious purposes. The 33% of the voter rolls which are viewable show exactly the same issues as Alaska, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and the states we examined. Voters registered in hotels, empty buildings and a bunch at a used car lot. They can get mail-in ballots and vote. P.S. - voter ID does NOTHING to stop this.

One of the unique traits we saw in Utah was the acceptance of this state of affairs by its legislature.

These guys just bend over and take it - allowing this to go on forever.

If you Google or Gemini around, and read about the Phil Lyman primary election for governor, you can see how these hidden, dirty voter rolls can stop a real reformer from ever being elected.

We aren’t getting into Utah politics - if you are interested Google the Lyman thing and you will be amazed at how corrupt the seemingly religious state truly is.

Let’s go to Mississippi.

A voter team in Mississippi asked us to run its voter rolls - and we did and they were (and remain) appalling.

We even bought the property tax rolls ourselves - just to see the comparison.

The voter integrity org showed our video the Secretary of State - a truly corrupt guy named Watson, and we are told the entire Secretary of State Office was stunned.

Of course they were - because they never reconciled their voter rolls with their property tax rolls - and they still haven’t.

The Omega team showed the Mississippi Secretary of State Office - who have a multi-million dollar budget to clean voter rolls - anomalies they never saw before - by the tens of thousands.

We learned afterward, Watson hired a company for almost a million dollars to fix the items we showed in the video - without telling anyone - no bid, no public disclosure.

What Watson fails to understand is we only showed about 2% of what we found - so when he runs for Governor, which we are told he is going to do - he and all of Mississippi will see the other 98% - with fresh data.

How about Alabama?

Alabama is the stellar example of voter rolls manipulated by third parties to impact local, not statewide elections. Its voter rolls were so appalling we used Alabama as the demo system for 2 years.

Want a copy of Alabama voter rolls?

Sorry, they cost around $30,000 - how’s that for transparency.

Their hapless Secretary of State, a guy named Wes Allen spent a bundle on an integrity system for Alabama voter rolls.

Guess what?

He cannot compare voter rolls with property tax rolls.

He cannot sync the voter rolls with the change of address rolls.

Wes Allen did the thing Secretaries of State do - on their way to higher office - he spent millions of taxpayer dollars bullshitting Alabama voters that he built a system to keep voter rolls clean.

Hey Wes, give us a fresh copy of those voter rolls and let us show you some of the craziest stuff you ever saw - like 109 year old guy voters - living in a sorority house.

And, in case you did not know, Wes is running for Lt. Governor we are told.

How about Ohio?

Ohio takes us to Frank LaRose, the poster boy for corrupt voter rolls - while publishing a story that he found a few fake voters.

This piece is a gem - LaRose finding a couple of hundred maybe illegals, while we found tens of thousands of ineligibles - which he cannot find because Frank cannot or will not compare voter rolls with property tax rolls.

Then there is the Ohio paper’s writer saying there was no fraud. Maybe not from what Frank found.

All you have to do to find voter fraud in Ohio is compare the CAST BALLOT files, those who voted, with the property tax rolls and change of address rolls and you will have enough absolute fraud to turn a statewide election.

LaRose, of course was seeking higher office - he lost a Senate primary - and thus another example of these corrupt politicos using the office of secretary of state - plus bullshitting citizens about voter rolls - as a stepping stone.

There is good news here and it is that technology is overcoming these dinosaur politicos who will not apply advanced tech to voter rolls.

Younger candidates are standing up and demanding real-time voter roll comparisons - and any such candidate can prove his or her case by simply doing the comparison.

Voter rolls change every day.

Phineas is an eligible voter today, he fills out a change of address form tomorrow and he is ineligible - yet he receives a mail-in ballot. This happens hundreds of thousands of times in many states in many elections.

Those mail-in ballots are collected by NGOs and voted.

Our team is deeply involved in applying advanced quantum-speed tech in government data, mostly having to do with defense work where quantum-speed is not an option, it is a life or death requirement.

Thus no Frank LaRose - Wes Allen - Mike Watson - saying quantum speed data reconciliation is not critical.

Follow us here on the Omega4America.com site as we will be doing some deep dive analyses in these states where their Secretary of State is seeking a higher office.

Party does not matter - only dirty data and corruption.

In those states, we want to help voters understand just how corrupt some of these guys are - with live, official government data from their office compared with their official property tax rolls.

