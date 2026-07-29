Omega4America’s Substack

Omega4America’s Substack

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Howard Audsley's avatar
Howard Audsley
3d

Agree 100% with "no fly list", but does that also find and include real people at real addresses (college student example) who no longer live there? In Michigan, there was the curious case of Ramon Jackson and Pastor Sewell who found the name of a guy, real person, real address, who moved out of state. Guy had never voted, had never registered to vote, until he moved. As soon as he did, his name was registered by someone not him and he began voting......by mail. When asked, he denied having voted himself. Knew nothing about it. So it goes beyond a fake address. There would probably need to be 3 search parameters to ID invalid voters. Address, postal delivery records and perhaps Social Security / income tax records, or perhaps one of the national credit bureau records......ID any names on voter rolls that does not match up to a real person at whatever address. In the end, it goes beyond an address. An address does not vote. A named person......real or fake........is who votes. Time for us to go beyond talking about it. I've told every anybody and everybody who will listen or not that there is an election integrity problem and they just blow you off for lack of hard proof. Somebody needs to run that level of query and produce the list (it might number into the hundreds of thousands)....the list to include invalid voter names that actually voted.......and I will personally walk that list into local offices of two US Senators and hand it to them. We and they need objective, actionable evidence of voter fraud exists. So many people in authority simply blow off allegations for lack of proof. Once confronted with actual evidence.........they will have a harder time blowing it off without being seen as in on it.

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Withinradar's avatar
Withinradar
2d

If Omega4 America has the keys to the “lockbox” and are telling us that our next election will probably be stolen again; does it come down to a $$$ problem? If you had millions and millions of $$ could you/ would you be able to stop it? Why is the problem always a hair away from being solved? Any red blooded American would gladly pay to stop communism from overtaking our country.

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