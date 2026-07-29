This week the Administration went to the Supreme Court on bended knees asking that the Exec Order on mail-in ballots be supported.

Good luck with that - like the Supreme Court would ever help stop mail-in ballot fraud.

There is an unwritten rule in all the courts: If any regulation removes, impairs or inhibits even one person’s right to vote, it ain’t happening. That holds even if it allows 1 million fake ballots to flood the system.

Let that sink in.

Here is the story - below - and you can see Amy here is a Lefty because she uses the term “new mail-in voting restrictions.”

Google her and the founder - Goldstein - he was just sentenced to Federal prison for years.

Every dollar you donate to the crazy women running the national voter integrity orgs - to take names OFF voter rolls, has one of two results. It removes people who provably do not vote - so you wasted your dough. Or it is stopped by the courts.

What you NEVER see - from the crazies in the voter integrity movement - is fake voters who vote being taken out of circulation.

As our data proved endlessly - the only way to stop mail-in ballot fraud is to stop screwing around with voters.

Voters are not the problem - the mail-in ballot is the problem and the ADDRESS is the cause.

The voter never committed mail-in ballot fraud with an ineligible address-delivered-ballot - because they can’t - they did not get the damn ballot.

We know what the problem is - mail-in ballots, sent to ineligible addresses, collected by runners and the Postal Service, given to NGOs who vote for Lefties.

We know any solution - if it removes one single voter - who may have never voted - but is a bona fide voter - from the rolls, the government - and of course those who like to win elections - will make sure it NEVER happens.

The solution - which the White House cannot understand - because it is in the grasp of a woman-led voter integrity org that makes millions of dollars a year actively thwarting any solution - is to enforce U.S. Postal laws.

Create the Mail-In Ballot NO FLY LIST.

That is the current list of every address, in every city in America where a mail-in ballot cannot legally be sent.

The address is a vacant lot, Walmart, gas station, the family just moved - there are 1,000 reasons - literally.

Flag those addresses.

Then go to every college, university and flag any dorm where a voter roll claims Billy lives there longer than 8 years. Sure people may go to school forever, but nobody lives in a dorm more than necessary. Flag those locations.

Go to the NCOA change of address system - and flag any address and person who has moved within the last year. They can receive a ballot; they can receive a mail-in ballot - just NOT at that address.

You tell the Postal Service - which is you haven’t checked lately - is not a state run organization - it is a fed thing and it reports to the CEO - The Prez - you tell the Postals they are NOT delivering any ballot to any address which is NOT legally eligible to receive it.

Let the courts intervene - we dare you.

Their cause of action is you are interfering with an address - which cannot receive a ballot - to receive a ballot for a guy who isn’t there.

Addresses do not have any rights and they sure do not have press agents arguing that sending mail-in ballots to empty lots, warehouses without bedrooms and empty strip malls - is a good thing.

Let that play out.

And remember, the Supreme Court is supreme for only another 2 or 3 years, because if the Lefties win in 2028, which is a real possibility - they are making condos out of the place and filling the court with Lefties who see things their way.

Thus, even the Supreme Court will be hard pressed to allow this madness to continue.

They will need all the friends they can get.

Just do it.

Omega4America is the only organization comparing official government voter rolls with official property tax rolls - finding thousands of “voters” receiving mail-in ballots - who “live” in abandoned buildings and Walmarts.

Omega4America opposes all “election integrity” grifters removing voters from the voter rolls en masse – because they are disenfranchising many in the process

The solution to the mail-in ballot fraud is to focus on the address – stop mail-in ballots from getting to the ballot inventory via being mailed to an address which is ineligible to receive a ballot.

Nobody loses their right to vote – they simply lose the right to get a mail-in ballot – but they can vote at the polls – if they exist.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

This is the Mail-In Ballot No Fly List.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.

Please share this post with your friends - since we are banned in many publications.

The Omega team is also working with citizen environmental orgs as an expert witness that America does NOT need centralized data centers for A.I.

That website is DataCenterMadness.com