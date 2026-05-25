Election fraud is a factory-level operation in the U.S.

Industrial scale election interference is tied to scores of organizations and even government agencies - and no elected official will take a look at it.

Election officials chase hapless characters who may have registered to vote - illegally - because they do not speak English - when they filled out the motor-voter card. These “voters” almost NEVER vote in person - because they eventually learn they may get picked up at the polling place.

Their ballots may be cast - but not by them.

When aggregated, those who vote as illegal aliens at the polls number in the scores - to hundreds.

The impactful election fraud is the organized operation to harvest mail-in ballots - from illegals, from completely legal voters with a valid voter ID and full citizenship - who are sent a mail-in ballot at an ineligible address.

Election theater is in full swing with Judicial Watch, Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department, Secretaries of state in Ohio, Mississippi, Kansas and other Red states - spending their resources finding the few non-citizen voter on the rolls.

The next step is the press conference - with the state seal behind them or the DoJ podium - with the scamming politico telling you - the gullible citizen - “we are fighting voter fraud - we found 100 examples of people registering to vote who are not citizens!”

Or there is Tom Fitton with a press release in the conservative rags - “we litigated and forced the state to remove 700,000 dead voters…..”

What nobody ever tells you is “……did they vote in the last 4 years?”

What nobody tells you - except the Omega team - how many mail-in ballots were sent - in that state - to ineligible locations in 2022 and 2024?”

What nobody tells you - again except the Omega team - how many anomalous addresses exist on that state’s voter roll this month?

It is the mail-in ballot to the ineligible location that forms the Petri dish for the election fraud - because many of those ballots are cast and counted - and 100% of those cast were - by definition - voted by someone OTHER THAN the actual voter.

Read that again - and pay special attention to this equation:

By definition, any mail-in ballot, cast in any election - from an ineligible address - was cast by SOMEONE OTHER THAN THE VOTER - thus is a crime.

The voter could not have received that ballot - but someone did - and voted it.

Any mail-in ballot, cast in any election - from an ineligible address likely came from an organized, coordinated operation. Thus, there are a lot more.

What you do not see is any effort to fight, organized, industrial scale voter roll fraud - NGOs collecting ballots from undeliverable addresses and voting them.

Here is how election fraud happens in the U.S. and we have the data to prove it - if anyone cared to review it:

Every state has voter rolls which are 15% to 20% or more anomalous - the voter’s address has no bedrooms - so it is ineligible.

The address is undeliverable because the location is an empty field.

The voter did not place their apartment number on the voter registration - so it cannot be delivered to the 500 unit apartment.

Or worse, it is delivered, left on the counter with several score other ballots - lacking unit numbers - and anyone can and does pick up those ballots.

The voter is a college student - living in a dorm - registered in 1982 - yet every year receives a mail-in ballot at that dorm - which someone other than the voter can pick up.

College dorm floors are covered with mail-in ballots around election times - and runners are paid to pick them up for the NGOs.

We have catalogued over 100 different types of non-deliverable characteristics for mail-in voting - where the ballot will be sent to a real voter, at a real address - yet the address is undeliverable.

Visit Omega4America.com and watch the videos - some may be for your state.

Some are quite harmless - and you may be that voter.

You filled out a change of address notice and split out of state - or even within the state, just to another address.

The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver that ballot - at least not to you.

The Postal Service does not forward the ballot - even within the state - because while you can still vote for the governor, you cannot legally vote for that School Board or Alderman candidate - because you are out of their district.

We have evidence on top of more evidence NGOs harvest those ballots and spend comfortable evenings at a local church filling them in during early voting.

We show the extraordinary coordination among NGOs down to them running voter registration drives in the local ghetto.

How big is this problem?

In Kansas, which is a pretty Red state - we found over 40,000 voters, in less than 30 seconds - whose address did not match the U.S. Postal address - thus undeliverable.

There were hundreds more at warehouses, empty buildings - all registered, able to receive a ballot - but the address is ineligible.

In Colorado - 235,000 voters - all registered - probably all had valid voter IDs - but in that 100% mail-in ballot state - these 235,000 people would never receive their mail-in ballot - but it would be mailed.

In Wisconsin, Michigan - over 150,000, Pennsylvania 1.25 million - all ineligible for a host of reasons - able to have a mail-in ballot sent to them - just unable to receive it.

How hard is it t find a mail-in ballot, collected by someone other than the voter - and voted in any election?

Is this such a secretive, organized, high tech criminal enterprise that evades all known technology?

Absolutely not.

Take the cast ballot rolls - the list of everyone who voted and compare them with the property tax rolls and the change of address list of the day - and you have a container full of cast ballots which were NOT cast by the voter.

Why won’t anyone do that?

Nobody will do that because it would uncover the vast, organized voter fraud operations happening across America - and overnight people would question their elections.

Such an investigation would demonstrate - instantly - the entire voter fraud-fighting organization apparatus is a total scam - led by a few troubled middle aged women - grifting millions of dollars selling the cleaning of voter rolls of those who NEVER VOTE.

So if you think your statewide election is on the level, get a copy of those voter rolls after the election and compare a handful of the mail-in ballots to the property tax rolls and you will be stunned at the number of votes that came in from buildings without bedrooms.

Omega4America.com supports the real time synchronization of every state’s voter rolls with its property tax rolls, Postal change of address data and other databases to thwart mail-in ballots to ineligible locations.

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