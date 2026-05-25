Omega4America’s Substack

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Condor's avatar
Condor
2d

Do you know if J.D. Vance and others in the current administration who are supposed to be driving the "fraud discovery" mission (notably focused at present on financial fraud via Medicare, etc) have been briefed on your findings or have some awareness of your work and capabilities as published here and on the companion site? Why aren't the Feds all over this? If they followed your lead they would have a list of indictments and convictions that would make any other investigative campaign look pale by comparison. The criminal count (for Federal crimes) would be in the thousands for both organizations and individuals.

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Vegetable Lasagna's avatar
Vegetable Lasagna
2d

Sounds like this issue is finally surfacing in Fulton County. Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

"Georgia State Senator Greg Dolezal has called for the state to immediately take over Fulton County elections ahead of 2026, citing a 2021 law allowing intervention when a county FAILS to follow state election rules!

Fulton County maintains hundreds of voters on its rolls born in the year 1900 and thousands registered at invalid locations including parking lots, closed homeless shelters from a decade ago, UPS stores, and storage units which are CLEAR violations that allows for voter fraud!

"It is time for the state to step in before the 2026 general election to ensure that we can have a free and fair election!"

https://x.com/LightOnLiberty/status/2058724901607879164

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