Voter fraud is a thing - we know it because we take real, official voter rolls, gather the list of cast ballots - those ballots which were counted, and see where they originated.

If they originated at a point where they LEGALLY CANNOT ORIGINATE - like a Walmart, gas station, empty building - they are fraudulent.

When we publish videos showing ballots counted from such locations, post them in the press’ nose - the same press goes nuts - here is one example this week from the Wall Street Journal: