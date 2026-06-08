California is being stolen or if this article is right - LA was stolen today - and the people who are 100% responsible are not the Lefties stealing it.

You may have heard Spencer Pratt - with the fun videos - is in the runoff to be mayor of L.A.- but that was then, now the mail-in ballots are coming in and here’s the score:

The betting public - who understand how elections work when you get to bring in buckets of mail-in ballots AFTER the election to make up your deficit - say “not so fast.”

Pratt isn’t going to make the cut.

The California elections - for gov and for mayor - are getting snatched.

People who steal elections do so because it is in their DNA. They cannot help themselves. It is too easy.

The press covers for them:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/dirty-la-times-admits-thousands-ballots-were-dumped/

The perps - who enable it - are the voter integrity grifters who - for 20 years - raised tens of millions of dollars - for useless voter roll litigation, voter ID nonsense, purging voters WHO NEVER VOTE, while never once comparing voter rolls with:

Property tax rolls - to see if the location even has a bedroom

The Change of Address Register - to see if the voter moved - but a ballot is on its way

The address for colleges - checking voter registration dates not sending ballots to people who graduated 20 years ago (true story in a bunch of states).

Missions, churches and homeless shelters - where drifters receive ballots for a decade - and departed 10 years ago.

Had this simple process been in place, 90% or more of stolen elections would never have been stolen in the first place - because if you stop a mail-in ballot from going to a place where the voter cannot possibly receive it - you jam the system.

Look people - we are NOT DISENFRANCHISING ANY VOTERS - THEY CAN GO TO THE POLL AND VOTE.

The ones disenfranchising voters - jumping headlong into the buzz saw of opposition are the ones “purging voter rolls.” That is NOT us.

That is the national voter integrity orgs who tell election officials to take a list of people off the rolls - then a handful turn out to be active voters and the public turns against them.

WE ARE SAYING PEOPLE IN PLACES WITHOUT BEDROOMS - LIKE A WALMART - SHOULD NOT GET A MAIL-IN BALLOT.

Like these guys: https://omega4america.com/mississippi-voters-in-warehouses/

WHY IS THAT SO HARD FOR THE NATIONAL VOTER INTEGRITY GRIFTER ORGS TO UNDERSTAND?

The California steal is the product of 20 years of misdirection by the national voter integrity orgs - led by troubled middle-aged women - who have zero technology background - and grift for a well-heeled living.

It isn’t just California - we tracked all the swing states in 2024 finding identical characteristics - NGOs collect mail-in ballots, which went to ineligible locations - and the NGO gathers locals at the church to fill the ballots out - creating the margin for victory when needed.

Omega tracks 2.4 million U.S. NGOs - we have the most sophisticated NGO tracking system in the world - here is a short example:

https://omega4america.com/sixteen-thirty-fund-2025-video/

The entire national voter integrity apparatus - from the Heritage Foundation, to the hapless Federalist, to the RNC knuckleheads who hired 200,000 poll watcher for 2024 - to watch 4 Repub senate seats lost as mail-in ballots from ineligible locations flooded in - that is the problem.

The Washington Republican Beltway grifter apparatus gets more money - by far - than many of the Left’s NGOs - but those NGOs deliver victory while the Beltway Grift Gang “purge voter rolls” of thousands of people who NEVER vote.

Thus, the resources to fight voter roll fraud do not get to the problem - they get to the guys like Fitton with his $400,000 salary plus all the perks that come with it - and a few voter integrity chicks who have the ear of those in power.

Look, cleaning voter rolls of people who do not vote is a good thing.

Power washing an abandoned building nobody will ever live in is also good - and equally useless.

You the donor, you the candidate, you the supporter of groups like Judicial Watch, Heritage and scores of other organizations who continually fail forward - by running useless voter integrity purge programs - they are the ones who own this California disaster.

The political candidates - who hire “consultants” who know zip about voter fraud patterns and techniques - the consultants do not believe fraud happens - those candidates never cut the cards to stop mail-in ballots to Walmarts.

All these groups fail to understand technology wins elections - or in this case steals them - because those doing the stealing know where ineligible mail-in ballots are going - but will not be received by the voters and are delivered in BUCKETS to later steal the election.

Ninety percent of Americans think elections are stolen because voters are not mandated to have a voter ID.

Virtually ALL - certainly a vast majority of the mail-in ballots, from ineligible locations come from people who have proper ID.

Here is an example - Sally and Ron and their 4 kids - 6 voters here - move to a different county in the same state.

The Post Office forwards their mail.

Presto!

Their ADDRESS is 100% ineligible to receive their ballots - but those ballots are sent because the Secretary of State does not sync its systems with the change of address rolls.

The Post Office collects those ballots and often gives them to the NGOs - do not email me on this - our team has testimony from U.S.P.S. employees and we have emails from letter carriers supporting it.

All 6 voters have valid voter ID. All 6 are citizens.

At any moment, we can show this system flux can be 15% to 20% of the entire voter roll.

No voter integrity org in America can create this list - because they use obsolete relational technology - so they cannot cross search all these databases in real time.

The NGOs have that list - current to today because the Post Office works with them.

The NGOs have the loose ballots from mail room floors - because they pay $40 per ballot - runners to pick them up.

California is being stolen with ADDRESSES - and the technology to track when an address is eligible to receive a mail-in ballot and when it is not - and that can change on a day’s notice.

Watch this 4 minute video about ADDRESSES - remember that voters - people - have rights - addresses DO NOT:



https://omega4america.com/why-addresses-matter/

Just today, we received in email - the nonsensical pitch from a national voter org to sign a petition for the SAVE Act. That is the level of preposterous misdirection these people are selling you.

Every senator can Google the SAVE Act and see 70% or more of all citizens support it. So what is a petition going to do?

The politicos already checked out - you think a stupid petition will get it done?

Here, this is the useless grift these groups pitch - they get massive funding to run the most corrupt elections in the free world:

https://saveamericaactcoalition.com/SAVEactpledge

Go ahead and sign it - while California is stolen - because groups like this - these guys in particular - completely ignore the number one problem in voter honesty today - mail-in ballots go to ineligible addresses and are collected and voted by NGOs - for the other guys.

They sell you the crap - and it is total crap - that you should give them money for fat salaries so they can “purge voter rolls.”

Sure, purge them - spend tens of thousands of dollars in court - to remove 100,000 voters who have not voted in a decade.

Be tied up in endless litigation because 7 guys you “purged” are real, legit voters - you screwed them and the movement is set back a decade.

That is the stupidity of the Tom Fitton Judicial Watch and these voter integrity grifting orgs - ignore that ADDRESSES, not voters - are the key to the problem.

Want to cut the cards in California?

Want to take some kick ass action and do something about it?

Tired of being played?

Get the California politicos who just got screwed, get the big donors who let it happen and offer them this:

Load the state voter rolls - which they have.

Load the property tax rolls for California.

Sync with the digital change of address records timed to the date mail-in ballots went out.

Now take all the “buckets of mail-in ballots” being delivered daily.

Don’t look at how they voted - do not look at the voter name - look at the ADDRESS.

If the address is ineligible you know with 100% certainty that voter did not cast that vote.

You cannot cast a vote with a ballot you did not receive.

Put all those ballots from ineligible locations aside - and call a press conference - and demand they not be counted.

This can be done in a week.

The cost is 10 cents per California voter.

And you will end this madness - forever.

And it will finally shut down the Washington DC voter integrity grift machine - because there is a permanent solution - we do not need these voter integrity orgs any more.

Omega4America is a website demonstrating how voter fraud happens in modern elections.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.