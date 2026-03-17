The Omega team receives constant emails and calls about some new statistics thing “proving” voter fraud in 2020, 2022 and 2024. It’s all nonsense - let’s take a few minutes to show you why.

For a while, we received the same breathless calls about another PhD guy who found an “algorithm” in some voter roll showing the proof voter fraud was at hand.

People, statistics cannot prove a thing. Algorithms impacting election outcomes is nonsense.

Statistics is nothing more than an arithmetic exercise showing the behavior of data after the fact.

You use stats to infer, not to prove.

Statistics does not forecast or predict - if it did, everyone would win at horse racing.