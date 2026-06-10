Omega4America’s Substack

Omega4America’s Substack

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The Government Does Not Want Accurate Voter Rolls - Why?

– PODCAST With Attorney Dan Eastman
Omega4America's avatar
Omega4America
Jun 10, 2026

You will learn:

  • There is a black market in ballots – at $30 each – paid by NGOs

  • The U.S. Postal Service purposely loses Republican Mail In Ballots

  • NGOs doing proxy voting – for the guy under the bridge who moved years ago

  • The Chinese are funding NGOs to interfere in elections

  • Why the government does NOT want accurate voter rolls

  • Why Voter ID is a false narrative that does not fix the problem

  • How an Undeliverable Ballot Database could fix U.S. elections

Omega4America is the only organization comparing official government voter rolls with official property tax rolls - finding thousands of “voters” receiving mail-in ballots - who “live” in abandoned buildings and Walmarts.

We have been banned from The American Thinker for exposing their largest donor.

We are banned from Twitter/X because we show there is no need for data centers.

We are banned from any show associated with Mike Lindell because we show him and his work to be a fraud.

Omega4America is a website demonstrating how voter fraud happens in modern elections.

The Omega team runs the largest database of U.S. voter rolls in the world - rolls of 26 states, some of which have over 70 copies on different dates.

The Omega team is working with donors to build a national database of voters, voter histories, property tax records, snapshots of NCOA eligibility by week - to stop NGO led election interference.

The Omega team tracks every NGO, and creates videos of their connections through hundreds of layers to other NGOs hiding funding.

All this runs on computers the size of a shoe box - at 100 to 1,000 times the speed of current technology - without a data center.

Please share this post with your friends - since we are banned in many publications.

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