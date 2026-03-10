Remember - for Repubs - it is ALWAYS about the money.

For Lefties, it is ALWAYS for the CAUSE.

That is why the Repubs, will sell you out - the LEFTIES will deliver on their vision.

Today, we bring you one more example.

When our team was first asked to do work in the election space, we had no idea how corrupt it truly was. We aren’t partisans so we expected most people would be generally honest.

Since we have deep roots in fraud detection, we knew a small percentage of the people we met would be sinister.

What we learned is the reverse.

Everything in politics is corrupt - while that may seem a generalization - it is a better default than assuming anything there is on the level.

The election rolls are corrupt - there is no denying it - we publish them regularly.

Elected officials - particularly the Secretaries of State - know they have terrible voter rolls - but refuse to compare them with the property tax rolls - and they remain corrupt.

State reps in half a dozen states asked our team to do voter roll analyses on their data - at out expense so they could clean up their state.

In every case we did the work, at our expense, showed enormous election roll anomalies - often 20% - and nothing happened. Nothing.

This week Tucker Carlson published a piece which hit home for us - because we saw the corruption of the Right’s influencers, their publications - so we knew they were total scumbags - but Tucker proved it.