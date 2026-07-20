Nobody in America thought Trump’s speech on election fraud was a winner.

It was so far off the mark, Lefties are not up in arms about it - they, like everyone else are in “So What Land.”

Repub voter integrity orgs across the country are stunned by the speech’s - nothing.

There was nothing there. Nothing at all.

After years in the vineyards - doing uncountable of hours of volunteer work - finding thousands of issues - nothing. Nothing at all.

It is not Trump’s fault.

There is one reason the speech failed.

The data sucked.

Because of one woman led national voter org.

One national voter integrity org - one huge, multi-year grift.

Trump, again, listened to, is surrounded by, grifter election integrity orgs, with no technology to identify election fraud - and worse - they respond by defining election fraud within the bounds of what they can fund-raise to address.

The massive 2022, 2024 and for sure 2026 mail-in ballot fraud was entirely missed - because one woman-led, national election integrity org has no technology to address the real problem - so they defined the fraud as something it is not - and the President of the United States was made to look foolish from their greed.