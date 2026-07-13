We Have The Evidence - The Voter Integrity Movement Is Irrelevant
Irrelevance is forever. The clown show in voter integrity orgs made them irrelevant.
This week a major, earth shattering news piece, carried above the fold, for 2 days - in one of the most prominent conservative press sites, with over a billion views a year - proved the 2020 election was stolen:
And nobody cared.
The voter integrity movement is worse than dead - it is irrelevant, toxic and WE HAVE THE EVIDENCE - because none of the top conservative news sites even commented on the story: