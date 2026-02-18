Fraud in U.S. government systems rivals legit claims - the U.S. has so much fraud, across so many programs it rivals countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

How much fraud is in government programs?

Here we go.

Our team built the fraud system for eBay when it was being attacked mercilessly by organized, cyber fraud guys.

Someone sold a computer, received the dough and never shipped it.

The customer complained, eBay kicked off the scammy seller.

The seller changed every attribute - different name, address, credit card, new account, different phone - every attribute changed and rejoined eBay.

The FBI, Secret Service, every neural net fraud company was called to Silicon Valley - nobody could stop the fraud.

Why?

Financial fraud lives within the limitations of the technology in place to thwart it.

Financial fraudsters know what can be easily seen and what remains hidden - what is too hard to find and that’s what these fraudsters do.

No current tech could stop a fraudster who changed every attribute - where no field was common or even close.

How do you determine that William Jaskie and Sally McAllister - with no history or field in common - are the same or different people?

Well, our team did it and that kind of auction fraud is history. eBay even noted it in its annual report.

Government fraud - fraud in every government system is far bigger than anyone knows because nobody has ever been able to deeply reconcile government systems.

You will note we did not use the word audit. We used the word reconcile.

Audit and reconcile are absolutely different concepts and auditing is slow, painful, expensive and thus cannot be done at scale.

More importantly, auditing is an after-the-fact sort of thing - when what is needed is real-time analysis the moment a transaction is entered.

How big is the fraud in government programs?

Aha - the important question - what is fraud?

Our team uses the word “fraud” mostly - not always - to mean true illegal activity that if brought to an honest court would be determined to be wrongful.

A doctor, lawyer, chiro, medical equipment vendor, conspiring to create medical claims for 500 people - none of whom received treatment - that’s fraud. You would likely agree.

What about the returning U.S. Marine sniper, who was so badly injured in Afghanistan he was given full medical disability - and disability payments - but after 2 years is fully recovered and is now a personal trainer?

He tells his clients to pay in cash because he is not allowed to work that kind of job, make that kind of income and claim disability.

Is that fraud? You decide.

Then there it Turning Point USA - we did a piece on those guys - which you should read because when the Dems get control of the House, which they will, they are going to follow up on those videos - those investigations - which the Conservative Press is squelching right now.

Then there is the Repub U.S. Senator - who makes double his Senate salary - from an NGO - reported ONLY by the Omega team - and of course, nobody in the Conservative Press would report it.

We are non-partisan - we loathe all the fraudsters from the TPUSA types to the NGOs, to the fake voter integrity movement - and we back everything up with data - usually videos.

So for the sake of this piece, the answer as to why there is so much government program fraud today is:

Anyone can scam the system somewhere. Since everyone seems to know someone somewhere who is scamming some government system - the barriers for honest people to scam are low. All current technology is based on the relational database model - which is obsolete, painfully difficult to program, and anyone can hide about anything in relational databases with impunity. The government does not have the technology nor the computer systems to reconcile its databases - thus fraud compounds. As long as fraud continues unabated, it grows because it pays off.

Let’s examine the concept of “reconcile” because reconciliation is the way to halt virtually all - certainly most - government fraud in its tracks - because reconciliation checks every attribute against every related attribute and finds “anomalies” - not fraud - anomalies that open the fraud door.

How does reconciliation close the fraud door?

Every government database - state, local, federal - has attributes about money recipients. Name, address, birthdate, sex, all that stuff.

The reconciliation gem is these databases were built over different times - sometimes decades apart for different purposes. That means data for a person was entered with a lot of legitimate information somewhere in the process.

Let’s take an example.

Our friend Phineas Baxter entered his information into a government job application.

Twenty years later, he entered his information into his ObamaCare registration.

For decades Phineas’ data appears in the IRS database.

Phineas and his wife now run a small business and they applied for Payroll Protection Program money, along with Oprah Winfrey and former quarterback Tom Brady.

Phineas’s birthday is in every one of these databases - probably 20 more - and they are all digital.

Phineas decides he wants to build a side-gig stealing Medicaid dollars - so he sets up an entity to do so. New address, different name, maybe the same name, birth data, profession - on and on.

In a world of relational database Phineas is pretty much a new guy.

It’s almost impossible to make relational databases talk to other ones - and if they can, through ancient connections called APIs, all Phineas has to do is reverse two letters in his last name and relational goes blind.

That is the state of affairs today - and that is why Phineas can steal the dough.

Let’s reconcile - which means lets ingest every database where Phineas is, or was and compare every field, with every other similar field (name vs. name) (address vs. address) over time and see what we find.

That’s reconciliation and to do this with relational would take forever, require a massive data center, use the energy of a town of 25,000……

We are going to do it here, with Fractal without a data center, just some left over Apple devices and a few servers hanging around.

On March 5, there will be an entire webinar on how to do this - watch our other site TheSustainableComputingInitiative.com for the URL.

When we compare every field, all kinds of information pops out - like Phineas changed his birthday - or his address, 3098 Elmont Street - is not a real building, it is a P.O. Box at the UPS store - and hey, he uses 32 different UPS and FedEx boxes - and look, he modifies his name a bit - Fineas, Phineas, William - on and on.

These inconsistencies show up in droves.

Do not email me that everyone has these - they do - and they do not a fraud case make - but what these inconsistencies do is give us a starting point - and starting points are the fatal first step in uncovering financial fraud.

Everyone may have anomalies - but how many people are a doctor, lawyer, chiro treating patients and billing Medicaid - from 33 UPS boxes? This one is a true story on Medicaid we found a long time ago - nothing has changed.

Here’s our oft told example from voter roll fraud.

The voter roll says there are 11 voters at 23098 Travis Street. Nobody ever challenged that ADDRESS.

We brought in the property tax rolls - official government rolls, about addresses not people - and the property tax roll identifies 23098 Travis Street as a bank.

You cannot receive a mail-in ballot at a bank - because it has no bedrooms.

We just “reconciled” two databases - with some, not all common fields, and created a data relief map where we know for sure any mail-in ballot coming from that address and going into the vote count is fraudulent.

We aren’t done.

We then take the voter history database - the history of every voter in every state and how they voted - in person, mail-in, same day registration.

We “reconcile” the mail-in ballots with those same property tax rolls and - guess what?

Four U.S. Senate seats that were lost in 2024 to Repubs - 4 senate seats on which almost half a billion dollars were spent to get someone elected - with simple reconciliation we know there were more mail-in ballots from ineligible locations than the winning margin - by a factor of 3 or 4 - in each of the 4 races.

That is reconciliation and nobody - absolutely nobody does it but the Omega team using Fractal.

Here is a short video of what it looks like:

https://omega4america.com/property-tax-record-reconciliation/

Not one voter integrity org does this.

Voter integrity orgs, the national ones for sure, are mostly scams, led by troubled middle-aged women seeking recognition.

Read the bios of their “data guys.” Not one of them broke a major national fraud case.

Not one ever built quantum technology - running on current hardware.

These data types are retired IT guys who are - you guessed it - relational database guys!

Relational database is the problem - not the future.

These voter integrity orgs know if they spent their time doing this kind of reconciliation, they could stop 95% of the voter fraud - but they can’t because they would be out of a job.

Let’s go to Medicare/Medicaid.

Our Treasury Secretary last week said he will give anyone who finds fraud in government programs 30% of what they discover and recover - which is called Qui Tam - a Latin thing about giving the King his dough back.

Our team, in an earlier life, performed the data work for a big Qui Tam win.

The problem is these citizens do not have any tools but relational databases - so they cannot find much and the cost to get started tops a million bucks.

We at Fractal can do it but we choose not to focus there - because right now we are helping other U.S. Government agencies enable 10,000 drones to fly as a flock of birds - which is a whole lot more important.

We anticipate some enterprising guys and gals might want to take up Secretary Bessent on the 30% thing, and while we are too busy to do it ourselves, we would love to help others become overnight millionaires.

Do not lose hope on the government fraud thing - because as they say, help’s on the way.

The government knows it does not have the technology to find the fraud - they know it because we showed them how to do it but more because they got their noses rubbed in Medicare/Medicaid and other program fraud in Minnesota last month.

The first step in any recovery is to admit you have a problem - and for the first time in a generation or two, the government is there.

Just like the voter fraud industry recognized you cannot find 40 years of voter roll anomalies with relational database - because if you could you would have - the government is all about trying a different way.

From what we see, 40 years of program fraud are about to be investigated as never before - and we think that’s very good news.

