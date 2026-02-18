Omega4America’s Substack

Omega4America’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Davis's avatar
James Davis
15h

From one of your prior attachments I saw that more than one Republican senator was supplementing his/her salary with pay for being an NGO board director – maybe being director on more than one NGO. How prevalent is this scam?

Wouldn’t collecting some of that 30% money be good publicity for Fractal, which would reach out beyond the choir?

Reply
Share
Diana Artemis's avatar
Diana Artemis
16h

Wish you had clarified Tom Fitton’s work as either beneficial, useless or fraudulent.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Omega4America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture