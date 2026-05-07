This month the SAVE America Act went down - because while it appears everyone wants clean elections - nobody cares about doing the work to get clean elections.

Election integrity is dead last on most citizens’ pain list - much because so many grifters, frauds and crazies made clean elections toxic.

Here is a piece from NOTUS, a DC based Politico extension - making the point:

Look, if you ask someone - “do we need clean, honest elections?” about everyone, like 80% say “we do.”

Ask people “…do you think we need clean air and water” and you get about the same answer.

How about “…should everyone eat wholesome veggies every day” and a vast majority will put down their Fritos and say “yes - of course.”

What people miss is these questions do not translate into: “…what are the 5 most important issues in your life right now?”