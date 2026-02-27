There are a few true “conspiracies” which at their foundation are factual but the knuckleheads pushing them force the general public to defy their truth.

Chief among them is voter fraud, at a national scale, via mail-in ballots, in swing states.

Below is an article you need to read - because it shows why really stupid people with no sense of rhetoric - as in persuasion - can tell a true story - in a manner - nobody believes.

It’s actually worse.

These orgs - useless voter integrity groups in Michigan - are sitting on top of the mother lode of electoral fraud from 2020, and they choose to demonstrate it in such a way as to make any rational person bored to death, followed by rolling of the eyes, ignoring the findings.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/update-weve-completed-40-percent-our-investigation-detroits/

Look, we run the voter rolls for 26 states, including Michigan.

In 2020, the Michigan election was decided by about 6.5% of the mail-in ballot vote which came from ineligible addresses.

So how hard is this to prove?

Take the voter rolls for Michigan, 2020.

Take the property rolls for 3 major counties - one of which was about 95% of the problem.

Then take the cast ballot roll - the mail-in ballots that rolled in and were counted.

No FOIA requests.

No dramatic grabbing the ballots out of the back of a truck.

No ruffling everyone’s hair.

No articles, breathless, about a new ballot discovery 6 years after the body went cold.

Within 60 minutes of the polls closing, run the mail-in ballots, in the cast ballot list - all public info - against the property tax rolls and you see with a single click Joe Biden did not win.

This is not only easy, it is persuasive.

Want to get more persuasive? C’mon, we know you do.

How about taking the cast ballot list - people who voted but their ballots are not yet counted, and then compare them against the property tax rolls - and toss in the NCOA rolls - and about 9 days before the election publish the results.

Publish that tens of thousands of ballots are sitting in a pile in Wayne County - ready to be counted but they originated at places where:

The person moved, but the voter roll was not updated

The person lives in an apartment, has a voter ID, is generally a nice guy, but no APT number, so the ballot is undeliverable and the U.S.P.S. gave it to an NGO to vote.

The voter claims to live at an address the property tax rolls shows has no bedrooms.

The address is a bank or Walmart

It goes on and on.

In 2024 our team published 250,000 of these in Michigan before we stopped counting.

Trump won, but you will recall the Senate seat went the other way. There is a real story there - which hides the fraud. In 2026, you will get a much clearer picture - we know because we are looking at the data - Repubs are toast.

Nobody who isn’t a whacko, believes these crazy voter integrity orgs and their findings because they are not persuasive.

Let’s do persuasive.

At this point, you need to know, all emails coming in challenging our thesis that voter integrity orgs are useless, mostly fraudulent, run by middle aged, single troubled women - nobody sends emails challenging us.

They never did because it is kind of an open secret - the kind polite people do not chat about.

They just subscribe.

So should you at: Omega4America.Substack.com.

We are the guys with all the data - including those property tax rolls, the entire FEC contribution system, every NGO and its connection to every other NGO working - in plain sight - to screw with elections in - Michigan.

Here’s an example - you won’t see anything from the voter integrity orgs like this:

https://omega4america.com/tides-foundation/

Add Wisconsin, Nevada, Texas, California, Pennsylvania Georgia, Arizona and Colorado - these are all being overwhelmed by NGOs, doing ballot harvesting, from ineligible addresses and we are the only ones on the planet publishing the results.

We are the only ones publishing the video of a Repub senator getting 2x his senate salary from an NGO - read that in the bullshit conservative press? Of course not.

Look, we do not get paid to do this election crap.

We do our work pro bono and our team has had quite an impact on election data analysis in America.

We were banned from the American Thinker blog - even though we were its number one article - ever.

We were banned from any of the conservative podcasts tied to Mike Lindell - because we said the data proved conclusively Lindell was a total nut job who did far more harm than good.

We don’t care because we are non-partisan - we believe most of these politicos will sell you out for a donation so who cares?

We have a thesis: elections. in America, at the statewide level, in swing states, are manipulated. Period.

We do not ask you to believe us, we ask that you watch our videos on Omega4America.com - and you will see that Kansas - damn Kansas! - has 40,000 people in its voter list whose address does not match the zip code.

What do you think it looks like in Colorado?

Since you asked, it’s 235,000 - and every one of those becomes a loose mail-in ballot, with no chain of custody, which can be collected by NGOs and voted.

Why are we the only ones who take voter rolls, property tax rolls, NCOA rolls, the FEC contribution database - all 680,000,000 records - and compare them?

First, we are not run by troubled middle aged women looking for recognition.

Second, we believe in showing live videos of official government data - voter lists, compared with official government data - property tax rolls - and with one click we can show 23,000 people voted from an address without bedrooms or other characteristic making them ineligible.

That’s persuasive.

Why are we the only ones doing it?

Because we are data people, we are not in it for the money or recognition - and we are not corrupt.

The data integrity orgs are essentially corrupt - they know how to solve these problems - we showed them in scores of videos - but they won’t do it.

They won’t do it because they cannot - they do not have the know how, the tech, the critical intelligence of how to persuade their neighbors.

That is why nobody believes these people - and why they have done more to set back true voter integrity than to advance it.

