A voter roll tells you Phineas is registered to receive a mail-in ballot at 309 Elmont Street - nothing more. No info about that address.

The personal property tax roll tells you 309 Elmont Street is a Walmart. It has no bedrooms, no place atop to live.

Both are official, government documents - yet they are NEVER reconciled - compared!

Our team, using advanced Fractal technology - invented the real-time cross searching of voter rolls and property tax rolls.

The Omega4America.com site shows why - when this technique is applied - in every state - voter rolls are from 15% to 25% anomalous.

That means if an election is won by less than 15%, it is likely not on the level - or at least should be checked.

Cross searching voter rolls with property tax rolls demonstrably shows hundreds of thousands of voters - able to receive mail-in ballots - at Walmarts, gas stations and empty lots.

It has never been done before the Omega4America team invented the concept - and to this day only our team does that work.

We do it at our expense. Nobody uses it. Elections are stolen - as in 4 U.S. Senate seats in 2024.

The RNC does not do this - they refuse even after we showed them how to do it.

Currently we run these comparisons for 26 states - including every swing state.

Thus, Omega4America sees anomalies in the data nobody else ever saw!

Omega4America sees anomalies that existed for 20 years - missed by every voter integrity org on the planet - and since we publish videos on the web site and on Rumble, we give citizens a means to PROVE to elected officials the voter rolls are wildly inaccurate.

That is not a feature, it is a huge problem for every elected politico - especially those running city and state governments.

Do not email us - as we have had over 100 - saying “please show/call our state senator and show him this in our state.”

He or she does not care. We’ve done those calls.

Don’t think politicos don’t know this is happening - they do, they profit from election anomalies - they do not want YOU to know how bad the voter rolls are!

So what the hell do you think is going to happen when we cross search Medicaid, Medicare, Payroll Protection Program payments and the housing vouchers in every major city in America - with the property tax roll where the check went or where the guy lived who got the hysterectomy?

That, friends, is why nobody but our Omega4America team is doing it- because nobody wants to look under the rug.

Well, that’s not completely true.

D.O.G.E. doesn’t have the technology to do it - they use 1980s relational tech - and they are in the bag to make sure Palantir gets every contract - and Palantir can’t do it either.

Elon’s guys can find 250 year-old ancients on the Social Security register, but anyone can do that, just sort by age, cut it off at 115 years old and stop paying everyone above that line.

What Elon cannot do is the address investigation - and that’s the key to voter fraud and program fraud - IT’S THE ADDRESS, NOT THE PERSON.

Elon’s guys cannot compare the Social Security address for every American with the property tax description of every American - showing the millions of checks going to addresses where nobody can possibly live.

We can do it - we could do the entire U.S. in a month or two.

Let’s share with you what we already found.

If you think voter rolls suck, which they do, wait until we start publishing the quadrillions of dollars in program fraud in the state and municipal governments.

Since we have decades of experience finding fraud in complex data - we built the eBay fraud detection engine and the foundational tech for the TSA No-Fly List, let’s give you a primer on how to do it!

Yup, here is how you can thwart any current system in any government - don’t worry, all the bad guys already know all this - it’s you who don’t get it yet.

Let’s use our omnipresent exemplar - Phineas Phrogg, and get him more free money from you the taxpayer than he could get on the street corner with a crutch and a cup.

Or let’s get him a ballot - even though he is dead.

Want to steal an election? Let’s do it.

Take the voter roll in Wisconsin, for instance, and do a deep dive analysis of the thousands of people who filled out an NCOA form saying they split for another state within 90 days of an election.

Every one of them will get a mail-in ballot if you request it - which you can - you can fill out the form to request a mail-in ballot for Phineas - even though you are Thaddeus.

How about registering drifters at industrial buildings, banks, insurance companies and a hundred other locations without bedrooms? Register them.

NGOs do it all the time with illegals - who are long gone in winter but those addresses become mail-in ballot collection points.

Ballots go to all of these people, think around 100,000 - and we left a lot out - we could get it to 250,000 but to win in Wisconsin we need only about 25,000 - so why do the extra work?

The Postal Service knows these are ineligible ballots - because a person cannot live at a bank or the person filled out the change of address form - so those ballots are collected at HQ, and put into a recycling bin - and the NGOs pick them up every day.

OK, you just stole a U.S. Senate seat - actually 4, but in Wisconsin you stole one.

If your blood pressure is rising, it gets worse.

The U.S. Senate candidate for the GOP was told this would happen and for about $200,000 he could have stopped it 7 weeks before the election.

But, no, his guys said they had this under control - the GOP was hiring poll workers to watch the polls.

What he missed is poll watchers cannot see ineligible mail-in ballots - they all look the same. So, the guy is toast.

You are now asking the question - why if you have videos showing thousands of voters registered at warehouses, Walmarts, gas stations and empty lots - getting mail-in ballots - why the hell doesn’t the GOP stop it?

Because they do not have the tech to do it - we do - others do - and if the GOP admits to the fraud, they open the door to everyone learning how incompetent they are.

That’s why Repubs lose and that’s why you will see 25-40 House seats and several Senate seats lost to Repubs in 2026.

We don’t ask you to believe us - just watch the videos at Omega4America.com and see why very dollar you donate to competitive elections is lost.

Here’s one to start: https://omega4america.com/ga-industrial-20209/

