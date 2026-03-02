Voter roll fraud - ineligible addresses receiving legitimate ballots, collected by NGOs after they are undelivered is 95% of the fraud in U.S. elections.

It is so egregious we can prove NGOs influence the outcomes of statewide elections in every swing state.

The solution is dirt simple - can be implemented in 30 - 60 days in any state, can be implemented nationally in 60 days - for less money than Erika Kirk spends on private jets in 6 months.

The solution is to ingest the property tax rolls for every physical property address in a state.

Publish the property address attributes - not the owners, not the real estate trust, not the guys renting the flower shop - just the physical characteristics of the property.

Ingest all those property tax rolls.

Now.

It ain’t that hard - we know because we did it for a number of swing states - paying for it ourselves to prove its effectiveness.

Then compare the property attributes against the address in the voter roll.

Jeez, do we have to write this for the billionth time?

Phineas is registered to vote at 3098 Elmont Street. His 5 kids and wife are registered there too.

Nothing in the voter roll indicates a thing about the address. Nothing. It is one dimensional data.

The property tax roll reports the address is a strip mall. There are no bedrooms within half a mile.

Do not email me that the property may be owned by a trust or a company - there is no need to know that - you only care about physical attributes to determine if it can legitimately receive a ballot.

Is it a gas station?

Is it a strip mall coffee shop?

Is it a bank, insurance company or 30 story building full of offices with no apartments?

None of those places can legitimately receive a mail-in ballot because none is “livable” as in a person can live there.

You cannot receive your mail one place and live somewhere else when voting.

It’s cool for Amazon deliveries. It is perfectly fine to get your magazines and junk mail at a P.O. Box or UPS Box because it’s a pain to have that stuff dropped at the house.

Election mail - as in a mail-in ballot - has different rules.

The issue does not matter for the Senate or Gov race, because anywhere you live in the state is just fine. But every ballot has lower offices - constable, alderman, mayor, board of ed, on and on.

You cannot cast a ballot that arrives at the UPS store because the UPS store may be in a precinct for alderman or city council which is different from your home - so you would be voting for a person for whom you are not allowed to vote.

You just committed voter fraud. Bet you didn’t know.

Pay attention to that.

Mail-in ballots are, or used to be, a privilege.

Nobody can take away a citizen’s right to vote, but the government surely should take away their right to get a mail-in ballot if they live at a Walmart.

Why do we have say this for the billionth time?

Why is everyone crazy, hair on fire for the nonsensical SAVE ACT - voter ID?

Every one of those mail-in ballots from ineligible addresses can be from a guy or chick with a voter ID - they are still ineligible, they are still voting illegally.

Actually, that’s not correct - they are not voting at all - because they never received the ballot.

The ballot was collected by the U.S.P.S. or by NGOs themselves, given to NGOs who fill churches on a Sunday night to fill out those ballots and cast them in the morning.

Ineligible addresses are known to three entities.

They are known to the Omega team where we track them because we have the Undeliverable Ballot Database - in a few states.

They are known to the NGOs because NGOs use these nonsensical addresses to register “voters” knowing the ballots will accumulate at the U.S. Postal Service and be delivered to them.

The Postal Service knows the addresses are ineligible - they know not to deliver a mail-in ballot to the Target store.

Who doesn’t know the ineligible addresses receiving ballots?

Turning Point USA sure doesn’t - yet they get $50 million to be the ground game for the Repubs. Now there is accumulating info TPUSA never did much to get out the vote - but they did fill their pockets big time.

The Republican National Committee - the RNC Data org is blind to these ineligible addresses ON THE VOTER ROLLS.

The RNC sells or gives its wildly (67%) inaccurate voter lists to knucklehead senate and house candidates who spend over 20% of their mail and canvassing budget sending literature to locations where nobody can live.

Remember that next time you write one of these guys a check - 20% of their mail and canvassing costs are wasted day one.

In Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona in 2024, the senate candidates used the RNC lists, never checked them against the property rolls and got wiped out from ineligible ballots which remain visible today.

All you have to do is compare the voter history file, subset mail-in voting type, against property tax rolls - and 4 senate seats were lost to Repubs.

Kari Lake had even more tossed at her in 2024 Arizona - but the cool thing is it was all done digitally and those digital footprints remain forever.

Arizona voter rolls contain multi-dimensional fraud - we know because we did some work there and Arizona is third only to Georgia and Michigan for digital tracks showing egregious voter fraud.

We don’t much care who wins or loses these elections anymore because nobody fixes the problems - but we remain amazed senate candidates will spend $6 million of their own dough and not cut the cards for a couple hundred grand and clean those voter rolls of the ballots the local NGO will cast against them.

You would think a senate candidate would remove the 20% of the voter roll which is anomalous - and save that 20% of mail and canvassing costs.

If you think some guy or chick who made their billion in business might think that a cool idea - you would be wrong because nobody does it.

NGOs run the swing states - that is not conjecture - it is provable and we have the data to support it.

The Omega4America.com website is replete with videos showing how corrupt the voter rolls are - and nobody does a thing about it.

If you haven’t seen one of our NGO vids - check this one out:

https://omega4america.com/chinese-progressive-and-tides/

It’s only a couple of minutes - but you will get it.

Does Turning Point USA do this kind of work?

Does the RNC produce this kind of data?

Does the Democratic National Committee produce this?

How about the Heritage Foundation? Maybe The Federalist? Breitbart?

Does the U.S. Department of Justice produce this?

Of course not.

Nobody will touch it - even after we published over 100 videos, across 26 states - demonstrating every state has an anomalous voter roll - approaching 15%. Some approach 20%.

Anomalous means the voter identification info has a material discrepancy which can alter the outcome of their intended vote.

We got kicked off American Thinker because we proved one of the national voter integrity chicks is a total fraud - and American Thinker’s largest contributor is her pal.

You will never see our work on anything connected with Mike Lindell - because we regularly show his data is horrendous, he is a fraud who does not pay his bills and he appeals to religion as a way to suck in honest voter integrity old ladies and retired guys to do his field work.

We remain continually amazed at the podcasters on Lindell’s shows who tout their Christian beliefs, always wearing a cross - or a photo of Jesus behind them - podcasting with a guy who stiffed FedEx for $9 million and has bill collectors chasing his private jet.

There are few more hypocritical entities than conservative podcasters looking for clicks.

In 2026 you are going to see the resurgence of ineligible ballots flooding the swing states - and the RNC types are doing nothing to stop it.

What can they do?

They deny it is happening.

One of the fun 2026 elections is in North Carolina where the former RNC guy who denied all of this was happening - and personally drove the loss of 4 senate seats - Whatley - is running for senate.

We know North Carolina data - we did a ton of work there and we look forward to Whatley reaping what he sowed because while he will probably lose straight up - when the ineligibles are counted it could be 7 - 9 points - sending him to the showers forever.

That’s the kind of karma is beneficial for blood pressure.

So here we are - the solution to 95% of the voter fraud in America is to have the Secretary of State implement a real time system to compare voter rolls, property tax rolls, driver license rolls, sync with the NCOA change of address database.

It can be done in 30 days, in any state - for less money than a couple of employee salaries in the overfunded Secretary of State office.

But it won’t be done - in any state.

It won’t be done for the same reason you will never see the Epstein files - ever.

Nobody wants to stop the real voter fraud because while it may enrage you, the guys with the stroke either do not care or they do care - because it is to their benefit.

Omega4America is a Substack newsletter about the application of advanced, quantum speed technology to government rolls. Portions of our proceeds are given to animal rescue charities.

Subscribe at: Omega4America.Substack.com

Try our new newsletter about how we introduced a quantum-speed disruptive technology into the market: FractalComputing.Substack.com

Visit our new website: TheFractalGovernment.com

If your community is threatened by large data center development, fight back here, at TheSustainableComputingInitiative.com

JayValentine.com