Virtually every story in most publications about 2020 or 2022 election fraud contains the phrase “without evidence” somewhere in the text.

Why, after 6 years, hundreds of millions of dollars spent on election result investigation is “without evidence” still a thing?

Let’s take a look, because it is a game both sides are playing - and you the voter are the continuing victim.

Let’s begin with a definition of terms - fraud and anomaly.

Anomalies are gremlins in the data which are obviously wrong - may or may not impact an election result but exist nonetheless.

A voter registered at a location which cannot receive a mail-in ballot - like a Walmart or closed gas station is an anomaly.